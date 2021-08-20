Search efforts increase to find Ricardo Bass; a man suspected of murdering two men

Search efforts are increasing to find the man suspected of murdering two people.

Late Friday afternoon, U.S. Marshal's put a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of Ricardo Bass.

It's an all-hands-on-deck situation for law enforcement. Several police departments are keeping their eyes out for Bass after he allegedly killed two men during robberies.

Early on Friday, the Huntsville Police Department and U.S. Marshal's were investigating a possible sighting of Bass. It ultimately didn't lead to an arrest.

The sighting was reported to be on Drake Ave. which is close by to where Bass allegedly shot, killed and robbed Jeffrey Carden. His family, friends and co-workers are, understandably, in shock from the tragedy.

HPD said the shooting appears to be random. Carden was picking up a co-worker when he was shot and killed along McVay St.

Bass allegedly robbed his first victim.

Not long after the first shooting, there was another random and deadly encounter in Decatur.

Decatur police believe it was Bass who shot and killed Mark Nicholson at the Wavaho gas station on Highway 20, less than an hour after Carden's body was found in Huntsville.

A gas station clerk told police that Bass tried to ask Nicholson for money before pulling a gun and shooting him to death.

A car linked to Bass was found a short time later in Decatur. However, after an intense search, it failed to lead police to the suspected double murderer.

Police want to remind everyone that he's believed to have a gun and is considered incredibly dangerous. They urge you to be extra aware of your surroundings until they can locate and arrest Bass.