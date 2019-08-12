Search effort for missing boater

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 28-year-old Florence resident Dallion Long is missing after he fell overboard while boating on Wilson Lake. They say he was not wearing a personal flotation device.

The incident happened around 6:20pm on August 11.

Killen Volunteer Fire Department, Florence Fire, Florence Police, Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, Lauderdale County EMA and ALEA Marine Patrol are helping search for Long.

They say search efforts will resume Monday morning.