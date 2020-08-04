Search crews, helicopter rescue woman from Lawrence County wildlife area

Multiple agencies in Lawrence County helped rescue a woman in the Mallard-Fox Creek Wildlife Management Area Monday night.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received the report Monday night of a possible missing and endangered woman in the area.

The sheriff’s office’s search and rescue team responded along with Hillsboro Area Volunteer Fire Department, Northwest Alabama K9 Search & Rescue and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation.

Around 11 p.m., a ground search team found the woman unresponsive. The sheriff’s office says medics administered emergency care as they worked to extract the woman from the area.

The woman was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter.