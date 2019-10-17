Search continues for missing Alabama child Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney

The Birmingham Police Department said Thursday that it continues searching for missing 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney.

Law enforcement has been looking for Kamille since she was reported kidnapped from a Saturday birthday party.

Also Thursday, one of the two persons of interests in the case got out of jail.

Patrick Stallworth, 39, was arrested on child pornography charges after porn was found on his phone. He bonded out of the Jefferson County Jail early Thursday.

His arrest came after he was named a person of interest in Kamille’s kidnapping.

Derrick Irisha Brown, 29, is being held on a probation revocation with no bond. Her probation was for an unrelated kidnapping, Birmingham police said.

Kamille is 3 feet tall, weighs 60 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt with a Minnie Mouse leopard print design.

Rewards totaling $25,000 have been offered for information on her whereabout.

If you have any information regarding Kamille, please contact the Birmingham Police Department hotline at 205-297-8413. An additional tip line is available at 205-297-8413 and you can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.