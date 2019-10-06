Clear

Inmate Escapes From Camden Work Release

The department of corrections says an inmate escaped and is now looking for him.

Posted: Oct 6, 2019 6:30 PM
Posted By: Emily Adelman

The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Austin Patrick Hall, 24, escaped from Camden Work Release Center in Camden, Wilcox County. He was last seen possibly wearing a state white uniform. He is a white male, approximately 5'9, 180 pounds with brown hair and haze eyes.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Hall, please call police.

