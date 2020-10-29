Scrap metal on Highway 20 causing traffic delays, flat tires

UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation is recommending drivers to take an alternate route or drive with caution if traveling along Highway 20 and Highway 72 Alternate. The state is currently cleaning up pieces of metal found in the road from Hawk Pride Mountain in Colbert County to Courtland in Lawrence County which is around a 30 miles.

An ALDOT spokesman said they are not sure where the metal came from but it could be from a truck hauling scrap metal. He said several drivers have flat tires from the debris. The clean up could take a while since some pieces may have to be picked up by hand.

PREVIOUS STORY: Officials are warning drivers to watch out for scrap metal along Highway 20 in Morgan, Lawrence and Colbert Counties.

Colbert County Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Smith told WAAY 31 they received numerous reports of scrap metal in the roadway on Highway 20 from Courtland to the Mississippi state line. He said several drivers are reporting flat tires.

Smith said the metal likely came from the back of an 18-wheeler.

Trinity Police Chief Chris McLemore said they also had reports of scrap metal in the road along Highway 20 in Morgan and Lawrence County. McLemore said one of his officers helped fix flat tires for at least 4 drivers at the Mapco on Highway 20 at Woodall Road.