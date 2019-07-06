Scout House Street Party moved due to weather

A night of music and fun has been relocated for now due to the weather.

The Scout House Street Party in Athens announced that it will be moving to High Cotton Arts because of the threat of rain.

Opening for Plato Jones: Astro Diggins – Psychedelic rock/R&B soul/ blues-rock

Elate Euphoria – Psychedelic rock/alternative

DCrook – Christian rap

The event is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. They added that if the weather clears by 7 p.m., the concert will resume outside in front of High Cotton. Plato Jones is set to play at that time.

This party is the start of the Athens Arts League's Alabama Music Series.