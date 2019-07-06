Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scout House Street Party moved due to weather

The Scout House Street Party in Athens announced that it will be moving to High Cotton Arts because of the threat of rain.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 5:54 PM
Posted By: Will Robinson-Smith

A night of music and fun has been relocated for now due to the weather. 

The Scout House Street Party in Athens announced that it will be moving to High Cotton Arts because of the threat of rain.

Opening for Plato Jones:

  • Astro Diggins – Psychedelic rock/R&B soul/ blues-rock
  • Elate Euphoria – Psychedelic rock/alternative
  • DCrook – Christian rap

The event is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. They added that if the weather clears by 7 p.m., the concert will resume outside in front of High Cotton. Plato Jones is set to play at that time.

This party is the start of the Athens Arts League's Alabama Music Series. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events