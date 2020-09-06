Scottsboro's interim police chief arrested for boating under the influence

Scottsboro's interim police chief is now out on bond after he was arrested late Saturday night for boating under the influence.

Ronald Latimer was booked into the Marshall County Jail at 10:47 p.m. Marshall County Sheriff's Office confirmed that he bonded out of jail early Sunday morning.

He was being held on a $1,500 bond and charged with "Operating Vessel Under Influence."

WAAY 31 reached out to the Scottsboro Police Department and was told they have "no comment" at this time since the incident is still under investigation.

Latimer was named to the interm role on June 1 when the former chief, after Ralph Dawe retired after serving as the chief for 14 years. According to a Facebook post shared by the Scottsboro Police Department, Latimer has been with the department since November 1992.

WAAY 31 has also reached out to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Marine Police regarding the arrest and are waiting to hear back.