Scottsboro’s heart breaks after deadly boat dock fire

Images of flames billowing into the air at the Jackson County Park boat dock in Scottsboor will be hard for people in this community to ever forget.

But the 35 boats destroyed in Monday morning’s fire can be replaced.

The eight lives lost can't.

I met this man named Jason Steele in Scottsboro on Monday.

His mother lives near the dock.

He told me he is grateful she is OK, but hurting for those who are not.

“I pray for them that they find peace in this,” he said. “And the ones that are missing be found and it's just tragic. ... I hate that and I feel really sorry for them.”

Another man I spoke with who didn't want to go on camera told me the eight people who died were like family members to him.

He said the group had a nickname and called themselves Family B.

The neighbor told me the group had dinner together every night.

As the community begins its mourning process, crews tells us they will be out on this scene for days.

We received video of one of the boats that caught fire and floated away from that dock.

Valerie Miller told us she has lived at the dock for five years.

She described the terrifying moments experienced early this morning.

"Several people out in the middle of the dock and they were screaming fire... And I looked towards the front of the dock and all I could see was just a solid sheet of flames and everything started popping and gas tanks started popping and it just moved down the dock and vary rapidly I might add."

Authorities haven't released the identities of the eight victim because they are waiting to notify all the family members.

People in this community told me Monday was a tragedy, and their hearts are heavy.

"Somebody is going to miss somebody tonight at supper or bedtime. I don't know who is lost or who is found, but you can't help but think of someone’s daddy and it's just terrible. I couldn't live with it. It would be too hard.”