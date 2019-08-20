Scottsboro's Goose Pond Colony Resort is getting a makeover

The Scottsboro city-owned Goose Pond Colony Resort is in the middle of a multi-year, million dollar renovation.

The resort has a new parking lot with 150 boat and trailer parking spaces, as well as an extra turn lane to ease traffic. In the next round of renovations, the fishing tournament facilities are getting a makeover, along with the walking trails.

The boat ramp will also be expanded from three to eight lanes. The resort received more than $440,000 from a state grant to help fund the project. The rest will come from the City of Scottsboro and Goose Pond Colony.

The ramp is set to be completed by December. The whole project is set to be done by spring of next year.