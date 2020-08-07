Scottsboro delays the start of school until Aug. 24

According to Scottsboro City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jose Reyes, the Board of Education voted Thursday night to approve his recommendation to delay the start of school.

Students will now return starting on Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 12. There will be a staggered start until Aug. 26.

Superintendent Reyes is expected to release more information about the change on Friday.

In-person instruction will happen four days a week with a fifth day for virtual learning. Faculty and staff will still report to schools on virtual learning days, but students will work from home.

We'll post the district's updated back to school plan in this story when it's released.