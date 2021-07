An investigation is underway after a 19-year-old died in a single-vehicle crash.

Authorities said it happened on Alabama 79 near Jackson County 21 at around 6 a.m. Monday morning. That is just five miles north of Scottsboro.

They said the Scottsboro teen died at the scene after his car ran off the road and hit a tree.

Right now, Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.