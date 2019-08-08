Scottsboro teen accused of shooting friend lied to police

A Scottsboro teen accused of shooting his friend lied about knowing him the night he died.

That's what police said about Jacob Isbell, who appeared in Jackson County court on Thursday. He's charged with manslaughter in the death of Anthony Scott.

Isbell had a somber look on his face as prosecutors laid out their case. He admitted to police they were breaking into cars the night Anthony Scott died. They stole guns and eventually a car.

Detectives say Isbell originally told them he and his friends found Scott bleeding on the side of the road. They said they didn't know Scott, but when detectives found no evidence to match their story, they admitted they stole a car, picked up Scott and then went back to one of their homes.

He said they started playing with guns, Scott was shot and they tried to save him. That's when they concocted their story.

Scott’s family says the facts they initially lied makes them think there is more to the story.

"If it was an accident, you know, it was an accident, why would you feel the need to lie?" Pamela Mitchem, Scott's mother, said.

The judge found enough evidence to send this case to a grand jury. Isbell was released on bond last week and will stay out of jail until his trial.