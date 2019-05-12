Scottsboro robbery suspect found locked inside business

A robbery suspect is now behind bars after police found him locked inside a Scottsboro business on Saturday.

Scottsboro Police said Ronald Thomas Jr., 36, was locked inside a business in the 500 block of West Willow Street when they arrived. They received a call that a man had robbed the business.

Thomas was arrested at the scene and then booked in to the Jackson County Jail without bond.

Investigators said in a statement that Thomas had an outstanding warrant for probation violation.

Back on March 16, 2018, Thomas was indicted on charges of First-degree Rape, Violation of a Domestic Violence Protection Order, and First-degree Criminal Trespass.

Court documents show that on May 15, 2018, Thomas pleaded guilty to the charges of First-degree Criminal Trespass and Third-degree Domestic Violence - Assault. He was sentenced to a year in the Jackson County jail.

However, the sentence was suspended and Thomas was placed on 24-month probation.

On October 11, 2018, the State of Alabama Pardons and Parole Board filed a motion claiming Thomas violated his probation because of “his failure to report to his probation officer absconding supervision, and by his failure to successfully complete the court referral program.”

Judge Jennifer Holt agreed with the PPB motion on December 4, 2018. Following a 45-day “split sentence in the state penitentiary,” Thomas was placed under the supervision of the Jackson County Community Corrections and Punishment Program.

Fast forward to May 3, 2019, Judge Holt issued a Writ of Arrest order for Thomas on the grounds that he "violated the terms and conditions of his community corrections sentence."

In his argument for an arrest warrant, Jackson County Assistant District Attorney M. Brent Benson stated that Thomas “failed to report for color code” three times in April 2019.