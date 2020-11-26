Scottsboro restaurant serves free Thanksgiving meals

One Jackson County restaurant stepped up this Thanksgiving to feed people in the community after a local church decided it wouldn't be able to host its traditional Thanksgiving meal this year.

"We think it's a wonderful thing for him to do but we wouldn't expect anything less out of him because he's just been just a great friend and a great man as long as we've known him," said Byron and Lynnette Samples, who came to get a Thanksgiving meal.

Cars lined up in this small parking lot waiting on a free Thanksgiving meal from Holy Smokes BBQ in Scottsboro.

Owner Barry Shelton said this is the first time he served the free meals.

"There's another local church that usually does this and they didn't do it this year, so I went to my wife and said hey it's time for us to be able to step up and feed the community this time," said Barry Shelton, Owner of Holy Smokes BBQ.

Because of the pandemic, the restaurant was closed inside and people could drive up and get a meal handed to them without getting out of their car.

"We set up a little drive thru here, to get it to go where nobody comes in and we keep our social distancing as much as possible," said Shelton.

To help cover the cost of the meals, local churches stepped in to help and others donated money.

"It's our way of being able to help as a church to go out to the public and outreach and help during this time to make it better," said Joe Moore, Pastor of Parkway Baptist Church.

Everyone was welcome to come get a free meal including some long time customers.

"I'm thankful for my family and the food," said Margaret Hinkle, came to get a Thanksgiving meal.

The owner says he was ready to serve about 1,000 meals this Thanksgiving and he said he is just grateful that people in the community are able to have a meal this Thanksgiving.

"It means a lot to be able to do this for these folks because they support me and it's a time for us to be able to give back," said Shelton.

The owner says he will help the community next Thanksgiving as well, if his services are needed.