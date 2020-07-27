Scottsboro residents sue Gov. Kay Ivey over mask-wearing mandate

Three people from Scottsboro are suing Gov. Kay Ivey over the state’s mandatory mask ordinance.

Scottsboro attorney Seth Ashmore said he and his clients did not want to talk on camera, and would only issue a statement.

That statement said Barry Munza, Larry Lewis and Debbie Matthis believe Ivey overstepped her power in the state's emergency management act.

Part of the statement from Ashmore said Ivey and State Health Officer Scott Harris have “short-circuited the system and haven't followed proper procedures under Alabama's State Board of Health.”

He continued, “the Alabama Emergency Act gives the governor the power to fulfill all duties required under that section, but in no way does anything in that statement say she can mandate people to do certain things such as wear a mask or any other device.”

Ashmore said the goal of this lawsuit is to end the enforcement of wearing a mask until his clients believe the ordinance is issued correctly. They did not say how that should happen The statewide mask mandate went into effect less than two weeks ago and is currently set to expire Friday.

The governor's office said this Monday when asked about the lawsuit: “We do not use media as our first platform to respond to ongoing litigation.”