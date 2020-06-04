Scottsboro protest canceled over concerns about violence

A protest scheduled for Saturday in front of the Jackson County Courthouse in Scottsboro has been canceled due to concerns about violence.

The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce says plans that started peaceful turned violent when an outside group tried taking it over.

The chamber provided WAAY 31 this statement on Thursday:

Protest plans that started peaceful, quickly turned violent when an outside group tried taking over Anthony McCamey’s plans for Saturday.

Anthony is a brave citizen who deserves all the recognition in the world for his ongoing actions to fight Fear with Faith.

He is now partnered with local leaders to schedule a community prayer, details will be confirmed on Monday, and dispel any harmful plans that outsiders had intended.

Today, I’m very proud to know Anthony and to be part of this community and thought you should be aware of what’s unfolding.