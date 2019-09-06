Clear

Scottsboro police seek fishing gear thief

Police said the suspect is a white male, driving a late 1990s or early 2000s maroon Toyota truck.

Posted: Sep 6, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Josh Rayburn

The Scottsboro Police Department is looking for a man suspected of taking several thousand dollars of fishing equipment from a boat.

The boat was in a local hotel parking lot on Wednesday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hamilton at 256-574-4468 ext. 354 or message them directly on Facebook HERE

