Scottsboro police reducing participation in funeral escorts

The Scottsboro Police Department is changing how it handles funeral escorts.

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, Chief Ralph Dawe says the change is due to “manpower shortages and increased traffic causing the inability to provide safe funeral escorts.”

He said the department handles about 300 funeral escorts per year.

Until further notice, he said a patrol officer will help the funeral procession through its first major intersection.

“We regret to suspend the traditional escort service that the police department has provided for many years; however, we must keep safety as our top priority,” Dawe said. “We are committed to serving the community in the most productive and safest way possible.”