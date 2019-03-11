Clear
Scottsboro police officer hurt in crash

The officer has been transported to Huntsville Hospital.

Posted: Mar. 11, 2019 2:23 PM
Updated: Mar. 11, 2019 3:19 PM
Posted By: Sydney Martin

A Scottsboro Police Department officer was injured while on duty after his patrol car hydroplaned and flipped on Monday around 12 p.m.

Scottsboro Police Chief Ralph Dawe said no other vehicles were involved in the crash near Imperial Aluminum in the area of Akzo and Roy Owens boulevards.

The officer was driving north on Alabama 79 toward Highway 72. The vehicle left the road, struck a ditch and a culvert head wall, flipped and then landed right side up.



Dawe said it was raining heavily when the crash occurred. Alabama State Troopers are investigating.

