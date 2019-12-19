Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Scottsboro police offering reward for information in burglary case

Credit: @scottsboropolicedepartment on Facebook

Police have received reports recently of burglaries, vehicle break-ins, thefts and vandalism.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Dec 19, 2019 2:37 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Photo Gallery 1 Images

Scottsboro police want help identifying a person of interest.

The department is offering a $1,000 reward to whoever can identify the person and lead to an arrest.

People who live in and around the Jackson County Park and Byron Road neighborhoods are urged to call and report any information to Detective Scott Hamilton at (256) 574-4468 ext. 354 or to the department’s Facebook page in a private message.

Police have received reports of burglaries, vehicle break-ins, thefts and vandalism in these areas. They don’t believe the person is a danger to the public.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

 

Huntsville
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 50°
Fayetteville
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 44°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 46°
Scottsboro
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 51°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events