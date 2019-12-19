Photo Gallery 1 Images
Scottsboro police want help identifying a person of interest.
The department is offering a $1,000 reward to whoever can identify the person and lead to an arrest.
People who live in and around the Jackson County Park and Byron Road neighborhoods are urged to call and report any information to Detective Scott Hamilton at (256) 574-4468 ext. 354 or to the department’s Facebook page in a private message.
Police have received reports of burglaries, vehicle break-ins, thefts and vandalism in these areas. They don’t believe the person is a danger to the public.
Related Content
- Scottsboro police offering reward for information in burglary case
- FBI, Birmingham police increase reward offered for information in armored vehicle holdup case
- Sons of murdered Huntsville man offer reward for information in unsolved case
- Reward offered in connection to Fort Payne home burglaries
- Reward offered in missing Madison Co. woman's case
- Scottsboro judge submits resignation
- Earthquake reported near Scottsboro
- Reward offered for information about hit-and-run near Rock the South music festival
- Scottsboro police officer hurt in crash
- Scottsboro police reducing participation in funeral escorts
Scroll for more content...