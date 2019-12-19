Scottsboro police offering reward for information in burglary case

Scottsboro police want help identifying a person of interest.

The department is offering a $1,000 reward to whoever can identify the person and lead to an arrest.

People who live in and around the Jackson County Park and Byron Road neighborhoods are urged to call and report any information to Detective Scott Hamilton at (256) 574-4468 ext. 354 or to the department’s Facebook page in a private message.

Police have received reports of burglaries, vehicle break-ins, thefts and vandalism in these areas. They don’t believe the person is a danger to the public.