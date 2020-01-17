Clear

Scottsboro police looking for park vandals

The Scottsboro Police Department is asking the public to help it identify the person or people responsible for graffiti at a city park.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the spray painting took place on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Hamilton at 256-574-4468 ext. 354, or send a private message through the department's Facebook page.

You can remain anonymous.

