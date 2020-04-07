Scottsboro police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.
The department says around 9:08 a.m., officers responded to the wreck in the 10900 block of Highway 79. They found the bicyclist, 53-year-old Roald Richard, was fatally injured.
Police say the vehicle was driven by Jason Ferguson, 44.
The investigation is ongoing.
Related Content
- Scottsboro police investigating after vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist
- Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Toney
- Bicyclist hit by vehicle in Owens Cross Roads
- Update: Bicyclist killed in Madison County wreck
- Apartment fire kills three in Scottsboro
- Scottsboro judge submits resignation
- Earthquake reported near Scottsboro
- Six arrested for shooting into vehicle in Scottsboro
- Scottsboro police officer hurt in crash
- Scottsboro police reducing participation in funeral escorts
Scroll for more content...