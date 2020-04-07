Clear

Scottsboro police investigating after vehicle hit and killed a bicyclist

A bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 1:03 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Scottsboro police are investigating after a bicyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning.

The department says around 9:08 a.m., officers responded to the wreck in the 10900 block of Highway 79. They found the bicyclist, 53-year-old Roald Richard, was fatally injured.

Police say the vehicle was driven by Jason Ferguson, 44.

The investigation is ongoing.

