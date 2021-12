Scottsboro police are in the middle of a death investigation after a body was found in a pasture at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The body was found in the 15000 block of Highway 79, according to Scottsboro Police Detective Eric Dohring.

The person has not yet been identified by Dohring did confirm the body was male.

The body has been sent to Huntsville for forensic testing.

The investigation is still ongoing.