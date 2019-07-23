Scottsboro police break window to rescue crying baby from locked car; 2 arrested

Two Scottsboro women were arrested Monday after police officers had to break a window to rescue a child from a non-air conditioned and locked car.

The Scottsboro Police Department said officers responded to an unattended child locked inside a vehicle at Walmart, located in the 24000 block of John T. Reid Parkway, on Monday

The vehicle was not running and was locked. The child, 8 months old, was crying inside. The temperature was around 89 degrees at that time, police said.

Officers gained access inside the vehicle by breaking a window. The child was treated by medical personnel on scene and is doing fine, according to police. Officers determined the child had been alone in the car for about 15 minutes before they arrived.

Angela Marie Dobbins, 46, and Anita Jean Dobbins, 18, both of Scottsboro were arrested and charged with reckless endangerment.

The Department of Human Resources placed the child in temporary care, pending its investigation.