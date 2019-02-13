Scottsboro police arrest woman on multiple drug charges

A Scottsboro woman is facing multiple drug charges.

The Scottsboro Police Department executed a search warrant Tuesday in the 1200 block of Robinson Street and arrested Julie Cobb Thompson, 44, said Capt. Erik Dohring, department spokesman.

Thompson was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Thompson was also charged on two counts of distribution of a controlled substance that resulted from a grand jury indictment, Dohring said.

Thompson was transferred to the Jackson County jail and is currently being held awaiting bond, Dohring said.