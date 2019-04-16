Clear
Scottsboro police arrest 2, seize more than 700 oxycodone pills

Sarah Sanders and David Sanders

Investigators found more than 700 oxycodone pills, which have a street value of more than $21,000.

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 3:55 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Scottsboro police say two people were arrested on drug charges after investigators responded on April 5 to a local business in reference to theft of a controlled substance (oxycodone), which led to a search warrant being obtained for a residence in the 400 block of Jeffery Drive.

During the search, police say investigators found more than 700 oxycodone pills, which have a street value of more than $21,000, and drug paraphernalia.


Photo courtesy of Scottsboro police

Sarah Sanders, 61, and David Sanders, 44, from Scottsboro were arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked into the Jackson County Jail and have since been released on bond.

