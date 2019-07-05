Scottsboro police: Teen shot by stolen gun has died

The 17-year-old who was shot with a stolen gun Wednesday has died, said Capt. Eric Dohring of the Scottsboro Police Department.

Police say the teenager, whose identity has not been released by police, and 16-year-old Jacob Tyler Isbell were playing with stolen guns when the gun Isbell had went off and shot the other teen. Isbell was charged as an adult for first-degree assault.

If Isbell’s charges are upgraded now that the other teen has died, Dohring said that won’t happen until at least Monday since there has to be a consultation with the district attorney and the courthouse has to be open.

Isbell and the teenager had broken into cars to retrieve the stolen guns, according to police.

