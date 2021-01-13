Scottsboro police ID Zaxby’s shooting suspect killed in fire at mobile home

Scottsboro police have identified the suspect accused of shooting his former manager at the Zaxby’s on John T. Reid Parkway.

The department says Randy William Atchley, 31, of Scottsboro shot the victim multiple times outside the restaurant around 9:30 Monday night. They said he then ran to a mobile home on Veterans Drive and barricaded himself inside.

The victim was taken to the hospital and remains in critical condition.

Scottsboro police evacuated neighboring homes around the mobile home. They say Atchley intentionally set fire to the home around 4 a.m. and refused to leave.

Police say the Scottsboro Fire Department worked to extinguish the fire while officers tried to enter “but were unsuccessful due to barricaded entrances and gunfire coming from inside.”

Once the fire was extinguished, Atchley was found dead inside the home. His body was sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination.

Police say a motive for the shooting at Zaxby’s is unknown at this time.