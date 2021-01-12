Scottsboro police: Ex Zaxby’s worker shoots manager, barricades in home that catches fire

A suspect is wanted for shooting their former manager at a restaurant in Scottsboro.

Scottsboro police received a call on Monday around 9:30 p.m. that a person was shot at the Zaxby's restaurant on John T. Reid Parkway. Officers arrived and learned the manager had been shot after going out the back door of the business to talk to a former employee.

The department says the former employee fired several rounds at the victim, hitting him at least once, and then ran away from the scene.

Investigators developed a suspect and responded to a home in the 1700 block of Veterans Drive in Scottsboro. They say a “barricaded situation developed” and during the incident, the home caught on fire. The Scottsboro Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.

The department says after a search was conducted of the home that burned, the remains of an adult male were found and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in critical condition, according to police.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Alabama State Fire Marshal’s Office are assisting in the investigation.

Scottsboro police say this is an ongoing investigation and no further information is being released at this time.