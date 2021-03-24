Scottsboro police: City’s HR director charged with DUI

The human resources director for the city of Scottsboro was arrested and charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and having an open container, police said.

Erin Stiles Green was arrested about 5:30 p.m. on Woodscove Road, said Capt. Erik Dohring of the Scottsboro Police Department.

He said she was booked in the Scottsboro jail on the misdemeanor charges.

Scottsboro Mayor Jim McCamy released a statement Wednesday that said: “I understand there was an incident involving our Human Resources Director Tuesday evening. At this point, I do not have all of the details and I am unable to provide any additional information. This will be handled exactly as any other similar issue.”