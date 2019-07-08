Scottsboro police: Charge upgraded to manslaughter in fatal teen shooting

The Scottsboro Police Department says since Anthony Scott, the 17-year-old who was shot with a stolen gun Wednesday, has died, the charge for the suspect, 16-year-old Jacob Taylor Isbell, was upgraded from assault first-degree to manslaughter.

Isbell is being charged as an adult and is being held at the Jackson County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He was arrested last week and was being held on a $15,000 bond for the assault charge.



Anthony Scott; Photo: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-my-son-anthony-scott Anthony Scott; Photo: https://www.gofundme.com/f/for-my-son-anthony-scott

Police say Scott and Isbell were playing with stolen guns when the gun Isbell had went off and shot Scott. The two had broken into cars to retrieve the stolen guns, according to police.