Scottsboro paramedic charged with assaulting firefighter with bodily fluids

A paramedic in Scottsboro has been charged with assault with bodily fluids after an “incident” with a firefighter, according to police.

Matthew Houston West, 32, “threw a contaminated medical utensil at a firefighter which struck him in the face,” according to the Scottsboro Police Department.

Police said Scottsboro first responders were on the scene of a vehicle accident on Hwy. 72 near Hwy. 70 on Monday. A patient was trapped and had to be rescued.

Once that was over, police said, the “incident” took place between West and the firefighter.

Police said the firefighter was treated and released with minor injuries.

West was booked in the Jackson County Jail with a $300 bond, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office website.

The injured patient is in Huntsville Hospital in critical condition, police said.