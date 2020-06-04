Scottsboro mayor recommends businesses close Saturday to avoid possible violent protest

The mayor of Scottsboro is recommending downtown businesses close at 2 p.m. Saturday due to fears of violence.

Mayor Robin Shelton made the recommendation Thursday afternoon, after a peaceful protest scheduled for Saturday in front of the Jackson County Courthouse was canceled due to concerns about violence. (Read more here)

That event was to protest the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

The Mountain Lakes Chamber of Commerce says plans that started peaceful turned violent when an outside group tried taking that protest over.

“Scottsboro is our home and we can’t destroy it with riots, destruction and violence,” Shelton’s statement says. “We are trying to be as proactive as possible to prevent any damage coming to any individuals or businesses on the square on Saturday.”

Shelton said the Scottsboro Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office will be present downtown Saturday monitoring any activity and ensuring businesses and any peaceful protesters are protected.

Read the full message below: