Scottsboro man suspected of stealing catalytic converters caught red-handed

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office caught a suspected catalytic converter thief in the act.

Roger Rich was identified by the sheriff's office as the suspect. It's not his first arrest involving catalytic converter thefts.

Roger Eugene Rich

Roger Rich is accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Sand Mountain Region Roger Rich is accused of stealing catalytic converters in the Sand Mountain Region Roger Eugene Rich

A sergeant with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the area when he saw two legs sticking out from underneath a truck. Sheriff Phil Sims said that's when Rich was caught red-handed.

Rich was charged with possession of burglar's tools, breaking and entering, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

He was caught after the sheriff increased patrols due to an increase in the thefts of catalytic converters from areas that may be easy targets, such as boat docks where Rich was found.

“We were just at the right place at the right time," Sims said.

"We stepped up extra patrol for this reason. It’s to try to deter people and to catch people. So, you know, this time we were at the right place at the right time during the day, and we caught Mr. Rich doing something he wasn’t supposed to be doing. So, hopefully, we’ll be able to solve some more cases involving catalytic converter thefts.”

It's currently an ongoing investigation with law enforcement in several counties. Sims said he expects more charges to come.

Rich was out on bond where he was arrested for previous catalytic converter thefts.

He's being held at the Marshall County Jail.