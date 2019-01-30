Clear

Scottsboro man arrested for impersonating a police officer

The suspect was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 2:51 PM
Updated: Jan. 30, 2019 3:07 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

A Scottsboro man, 74-year-old Keith Edgar Armagost, has been arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, reckless endangerment and menacing.

On January 29, Scottsboro police responded to the 4000 block of Broad Street. According to police, Armagost had been following a victim south on Broad Street while waving a badge. The victim stopped, turned around and walked to the suspect, who was in his vehicle.

The victim asked if she could help Armagost, who police say identified himself as an officer and said he was going to arrest the victim for speeding. She asked to see his badge and asked for his name, which she says he refused.

Scottsboro police say Armagost fled the scene and was then followed by the victim. The pair was located by officers stopped at a business further south on Broad Street.

Police say Armagost is retired from another agency and brandished a gun during an altercation. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail. 

