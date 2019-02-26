Scottsboro judge submits resignation

Scottsboro City Council President Patrick Stewart said Scottsboro Judge Scott Berry is resigning.
Berry submitted his resignation letter Monday and it is effective at the end of March, Stewart said.
Albertville police say in October 2018 they were called to a verbal argument that escalated when Berry refused to leave and hit the off-duty officer with his vehicle. He turned himself in after an arrest warrant was filed.
Berry was told his reckless endangerment charge would be dismissed, if he follows certain rules for one year. He was appointed a month after an arrest that stemmed from an argument with an off-duty Douglas police officer.
Council members and the mayor said they had no idea the arrest had happened. The council said it would re-examine Berry's appointment once it sees how the court ruling goes.
Stewart said previously that policies are going to change, and the next appointee is going to face a lot more questions.
