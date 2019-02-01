Scottsboro judge in court for reckless endangerment charge

The Scottsboro City Council is looking differently at how it makes appointments after one of its judges stood on the other side of the bench Friday.

Scottsboro judge, Scott Berry, was told his reckless endangerment charge would be dismissed, if he follows certain rules for one year. He was appointed a month after an arrest that stemmed from an argument with an off-duty Douglas police officer.

Albertville police say in October 2018 they were called to a verbal argument that escalated when Berry refused to leave and hit the off-duty officer with his vehicle. He turned himself in after an arrest warrant was filed.

Council members and the mayor said they had no idea the arrest had happened. The council said it will re-examine Berry's appointment once it sees how the court ruling goes.

Taxpayers in Scottsboro told WAAY 31 something needs to change soon.

One resident, Christopher Steele, said 12 months of no contact with the police officer and his family, completing an anger management course and paying $400 dollars in court fines is enough of a punishment for Berry.

"I think that's a fair punishment," Steele said. "Then again, I don't think he should be able to become a judge either."

He said something needs to be done in Berry's capacity as a judge.

Scottsboro City Council President Patrick Stewart said policies are going to change, and the next appointee is going to face a lot more questions.