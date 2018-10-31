Scottsboro judge faces reckless endangerment charges

A Scottsboro judge is under fire for not disclosing a previous arrest when he was appointed to the bench.

WAAY 31 talked with the agency that arrested him and got reaction from the city of Scottsboro.

“We responded to a verbal argument basically," said Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith.

The chief says his officers responded to a fight involving an off-duty Douglas police officer and Scottsboro judge Scott Berry back in August.

“Apparently, Mr. Berry went to a residence unannounced and uninvited. He was asked to leave, and pretty much when he was asked to leave, he began to leave, and as he was leaving, from what I understand, he struck the victim with a vehicle," Chief Smith said.

The chief says it seemed to be unintentional, but the Douglas police officer filed an arrest warrant, and Berry later turned himself in.

“He exercised his right as any citizen would have. He felt he was wronged. Obviously, he thought the law had been broken," Smith said about the Douglas police officer.

WAAY 31 talked with Scottsboro Mayor Robin Shelton over the phone. He told us neither he nor the city council was aware of the arrest when they appointed Berry.

Mayor Shelton says he’s not sure the arrest would have impacted the council’s decision to appoint Berry, but he says it would have been nice to know about it before now—as Berry has been the acting judge for about three weeks.

Mayor Shelton says the council may decide to make an adjustment, but it wouldn’t surprise him if Berry resigned.

“It sounds unfortunate, but, hopefully, the court system can find the truth and what’s right and what’s wrong," Smith said.

Berry is set to go to court on November 21st, and according to one of his lawyers, Berry plans to plead not guilty and contest the charges.