Scottsboro interim police chief placed on paid leave following arrest for boating under the influence

Scottsboro’s interim police chief is on paid administrative leave after being arrested for boating under the influence this weekend.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol arrested and charged Ronald Latimer, who joined the Scottsboro Police Department in 1992, Saturday night.

The city released a statement Tuesday morning that says "Due to the nature of this incident, Interim Chief Latimer will be placed on paid administrative leave pending a review of all facts and information.”

It says Captain Scott Matthews will be handling any administrative duties until further notice.

Agents say Latimer was operating a vessel on Lake Guntersville while under the influence. He was released by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday after posting a $1,500 bond.

Latimer was named to the interim role back in June when Chief Ralph Dawe retired.