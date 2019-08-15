Scottsboro high school vandalized after back to school tradition

A former student told WAAY31, every year seniors are allowed to throw toilet paper on a tree at the high school and paint the parking lot with chalk paint. This year, police say some students came back after the event and spray painted school property. One Scottsboro High School alumna told us she's not surprised this happened.

"That's why there are set rules, or there will be consequences and more than likely the next class might not get to which isn't fair," said Anna Childress.

Scottsboro police say they know who the vandals are and the high school is handling any punishment. Scottsboro High officials refused to comment.