Scottsboro first responders honored for rescues during Jackson County marina fire

Three Scottsboro first responders received Life Saving Awards.
Lt. Landon Baker of the Scottsboro Fire Department, Robert Shook of the Jackson County Rescue Squad and Sgt. Brian Eakin of the Scottsboro Police Department were honored Monday night.
These men saved seven lives the night of the Jackson County marina fire.
Eakin is an 18-year veteran of the Scottsboro Police Department. On Jan. 27, he was responding to a call at Scottsboro Gun and Pawn, which is owned by Shook. While there, they received the call about the fire at Jackson County Park.
Scottsboro police say Eakin and Shook immediately went to the Rescue Squad headquarters and loaded one of the rescue boats. They then responded to the park and began rescue operations.
When the rescue boat they were using was returned, it was found that the seats were partially melted from the intense heat.
Police say their actions “exemplify everything that is good about public service.”
