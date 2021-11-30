Scottsboro downs Huntsville to spotlight Tuesday night hoops

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:
Huntsville 57, Scottsboro 63
Hazel Green 58, Sparkman 63
Randolph 33, Madison County 44
Section 80, Pisgah 45
Sardis 46, Hokes Bluff
Elkmont 35, West Limestone 37
Fyffe 54, Sand Rock 75
West Morgan 51, Priceville 55
New Hope 45, Good Hope 56
Oakwood Academy 36, Ardmore 42
Athens Bible 63, East Lawrence 70
Phil Campbell 40, Red Bay 43
DHCA 66, Lawrence 46
Bob Jones 43, Muscle Shoals 55
Madison Academy 25, Cullman 57
Mars Hill Bible 70, Deshler 57
JP2 34, Arab 61
North Jackson 51, North Sand Mountain 89
Hatton 44, Whitesburg Christian 58
Gadsden City 61, Fort Payne 52
Russellville 58, Florence 97
Decatur 49, Athens 43
Mountain Brook 58, Austin 57
Sylvania 58, Plainview 89
Brindlee Mountain 37, Douglas 50
Lindsay Lane Christian 48, Tanner 61
Rogers 53, Central 49
Valley Head 96, Woodville 75
Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:
Pisgah 66, Section 12
Woodville 54, Valley Head 47
Etowah 40, Boaz 38
Scottsboro 41, Huntsville 39 (OT)
North Sand Mountain 75, North Jackson 56
Bob Jones 59, Muscle Shoals 40
Whitesburg Christian 21, Hatton 51
Decatur 31, Athens 54
Lauderdale County 71, Wilson 39
Tanner 58, Lindsay Lane 30
Tremont 49, Vina 35
East Limestone 43, Columbia 27
Athens Bible 31, East Lawrence 47
Waterloo 23, Colbert Heights 26
Addison 60, Tharptown 53
Colbert County 33, RA Hubbard 41
Elkmont 50, West Limestone 49
Oakwood Academy 16, Ardmore 63
Fyffe 54, Sand Rock 75
Mars Hill 38, Deshler 64
Phil Campbell 58, Red Bay 50
Randolph School 22, Madison County 49
DHCA 64, Lawrence County 59
Gadsden City 54, Fort Payne 42
Madison County 51, Cullman 73
Sylvania 47, Plainview 54
New Hope 24, Good Hope 39
Brindlee Mountain 43, Douglas 63