Scottsboro downs Huntsville to spotlight Tuesday night hoops

Posted: Nov 30, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: Nolan Knight

Tuesday Night High School Basketball Scoreboard:

Huntsville 57, Scottsboro 63

Hazel Green 58, Sparkman 63

Randolph 33, Madison County 44

Section 80, Pisgah 45

Sardis 46, Hokes Bluff

Elkmont 35, West Limestone 37

Fyffe 54, Sand Rock 75

West Morgan 51, Priceville 55

New Hope 45, Good Hope 56

Oakwood Academy 36, Ardmore 42

Athens Bible 63, East Lawrence 70

Phil Campbell 40, Red Bay 43

DHCA 66, Lawrence 46

Bob Jones 43, Muscle Shoals 55

Madison Academy 25, Cullman 57

Mars Hill Bible 70, Deshler 57

JP2 34, Arab 61

North Jackson 51, North Sand Mountain 89

Hatton 44, Whitesburg Christian 58

Gadsden City 61, Fort Payne 52

Russellville 58, Florence 97

Decatur 49, Athens 43

Mountain Brook 58, Austin 57

Sylvania 58, Plainview 89

Brindlee Mountain 37, Douglas 50

Lindsay Lane Christian 48, Tanner 61

Rogers 53, Central 49

Valley Head 96, Woodville 75

Girls' Basketball Scoreboard:

Pisgah 66, Section 12

Woodville 54, Valley Head 47

Etowah 40, Boaz 38

Scottsboro 41, Huntsville 39 (OT)

North Sand Mountain 75, North Jackson 56

Bob Jones 59, Muscle Shoals 40

Whitesburg Christian 21, Hatton 51

Decatur 31, Athens 54

Lauderdale County 71, Wilson 39

Tanner 58, Lindsay Lane 30

Tremont 49, Vina 35

East Limestone 43, Columbia 27

Athens Bible 31, East Lawrence 47

Waterloo 23, Colbert Heights 26

Addison 60, Tharptown 53

Colbert County 33, RA Hubbard 41

Elkmont 50, West Limestone 49

Oakwood Academy 16, Ardmore 63

Fyffe 54, Sand Rock 75

Mars Hill 38, Deshler 64

Phil Campbell 58, Red Bay 50

Randolph School 22, Madison County 49

DHCA 64, Lawrence County 59

Gadsden City 54, Fort Payne 42

Madison County 51, Cullman 73

Sylvania 47, Plainview 54

New Hope 24, Good Hope 39

Brindlee Mountain 43, Douglas 63

