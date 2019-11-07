Scottsboro businesses carrying forward the legacy of the late emergency management director

Felix Jackson's family made the request at his funeral last week. Today Kona ice set up outside the emergency operation center offering a free treat and accepting donations. The owner says he's chosen to give the money to the jackson county children's advocacy center.... And says he knew felix for a decade.

"Everybody is excited about helping of course everybody is remembering his legacy and telling funny stories, you know, the great times they had with Felix," said Ron Ricker.

We don't know how much money they raised Thursday, but on Tuesday Jefferson's Restaurant raised a thousand dollars for the Felix Jackson Memorial Scholarship Fund. Stand by, to see which Jackson county business steps up next.