Scottsboro business fire ruled as arson

Investigators have determined a fire at Jackson County Court Referral and Community Corrections in Scottsboro on July 31 was the result of arson.

The fire was intentionally set on the morning of July 31, causing extensive damage to the building, said Jennifer Bowen, Alabama Department of Insurance – State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson

No one was hurt in the blaze.

The Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office asks anyone with information regarding the case to call the Alabama Arson Hotline at 1-800-654-0775.