A Scottsboro man was killed early Tuesday when a vehicle hit his bicycle.

Wayne Augustus Patterson III, 65, was hit on his bicycle and fatally injured in the 3,700 block of S. Broad Street about 6:43 a.m. Tuesday, said Scottsboro Police Department Capt. Erik Dohring.

Police released the name of the driver of the vehicle, but did not say if they face any charges.

Dohring said this is an ongoing investigation.