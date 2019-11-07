The last time Scottsboro played in the AHSAA Playoffs, Auburn Quarterback, Bo Nix, was the one leading the Wildcats.
Scottsboro found their groove this season taking down big-time programs including Madison Academy and Hartselle.
Wildcat Quarterback, Jacob Manning, said Head Coach Don Jacobs has preached consistency, and they found a way to finish 8-2 in the regular season.
- Scottsboro back in playoffs for first time since 2016
