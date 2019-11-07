Clear
Scottsboro back in playoffs for first time since 2016

The Wildcats have found their rhythm.

Posted: Nov 7, 2019 6:02 PM
Posted By: Lynden Blake

The last time Scottsboro played in the AHSAA Playoffs, Auburn Quarterback, Bo Nix, was the one leading the Wildcats. 

Scottsboro found their groove this season taking down big-time programs including Madison Academy and Hartselle. 

Wildcat Quarterback, Jacob Manning, said Head Coach Don Jacobs has preached consistency, and they found a way to finish 8-2 in the regular season. 

