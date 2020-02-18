Scottsboro Native Trains Information Warriors

Those serving at Information Warrior Training Command (IWTC) in San Diego believe in the importance of continued education, and their sailors are trained in areas they’ll need to execute information warfare throughout their military service.

One of the sailors continuing the tradition of maritime superiority through information warfare is Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Hensley, a cryptologic technician responsible for teaching students about electronic warfare.

Hensley is a 2008 Scottsboro graduate and native of Scottsboro, Alabama.

According to Hensley, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Scottsboro.

“My mother was a special education teacher, and she imparted a lot of patience in me,” said Hensley. "So as an instructor, I’ve learned that the patience she taught me is very important."

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Each year the CIWT domain trains approximately 20,000 students comprised of military members from all branches and Department of Defense civilians. Throughout the program, participants can take any of the 200 classes offered to prepare them for battle.

The CIWT domain along with all other Navy training commands are transforming and innovating their training programs through Ready, Relevant Learning (RRL), a pillar of Sailor 2025. Sailor 2025 is a program that uses modern personnel management and training systems to recruit, develop, and retain sailors for the future of the Navy. RRL delivers a modernized learning continuum that aligns training with fleet requirements and warfighter needs. The long-term vision of RRL is to take modernized training to the point of need in the fleet at the waterfront.

According to Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.

“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”

There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Hensley is most proud of his career so far.

“I was proud to serve aboard my prior ship, USS Mesa Verda, and here as an instructor,” said Hensley. "There's no individual achievement that I can speak to, but overall I'm grateful for what I've been able to do at both of these commands."

For Hensley, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations.

“Grandfathers on both sides served in the military,” said Hensley. “My paternal grandfather was a master diver in the Navy and retired after 30 years. He started out enlisted, earned a commission as an officer, and eventually commanded the ship, Untina.”

“It means a lot to me to carry on that tradition,” added Hensley. “I get the sense that they would be proud. My grandmother saw me join the Navy, and she described what a special moment it was for her. This gives me a lot of self-motivation to do well in my career.”

As a member of the U.S. Navy, Hensley, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.

“I really like serving in the Navy,” said Hensley. "I like getting to know people. I'm from a smaller town in Alabama, so it's neat getting to learn about other people. There's also a great deal of pride knowing that I served my country."