Scottsboro interim police chief back at work after arrest, paid leave

Interim Scottsboro Police Chief returned to work Monday, ending the paid administrative leave he was placed on after being arrested Sept. 5.

"After a review of the facts provided in regards to the incident on September 5, 2020, Interim Police Chief Ron Latimer returned to work on September 14, 2020," a news release from the city said Monday.

Latimer is charged with one count of boating under the influence (BUI) and one count of careless operation of a vessel, according to court records.

The citations show Latimer was pulled over about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 5 on Lake Guntersville near Guntersville State Park.

Latimer was initially pulled over for having two passengers sitting on the rear observation deck of the boat, which is illegal, according to the ticket. The ticket indicates he was not the owner of the boat.

At some point during the stop, Marine Patrol tried to test Latimer for driving under the influence. He refused the blood alcohol test, according to the ticket. He was cited for BUI about 7:40 p.m.

Latimer is scheduled to appear in court next month on the careless operation charge and early next year for his BUI charge.

Latimer was named to the interim role back in June when Chief Ralph Dawe retired.