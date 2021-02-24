Clear

Scottsboro, Hazel Green advance to state semi-finals with wins Wednesday

Lauderdale County and Danville both had their seasons end with losses in Cullman Wednesday.

Posted: Feb 24, 2021 11:23 PM
Posted By: Max Cohan

Another day of survive and advance basketball wrapped up in Cullman Wednesday night.

All day at Wallace State, teams fought to punch their tickets to Birmingham for the state semi-finals.

Hazel Green and Hartselle’s girl’s teams were the first to take the court. Points would be hard to come by in this one, even for the back-to-back-to-back state champion Trojans.

Strong outings from Samiya Steele (12 points and nine rebounds) and Kyra Long (11 points), helped Hazel Green build an early lead.

Hartselle would fight back in the first half, hitting all three of the team’s deep balls during the first two quarters -- they’d finish the game 3 of 17 from behind the arc. Though the team would take a lead, it would soon give it back.

The second half was a completely different story. The Trojans took over defensively, allowing only four points in the final 16 minutes of play, holding all Hartselle players under seven points to win the game 32-25.

After the win, coach Tim Miller said his team is going to need to improve offensively before the next round.

“I hope we score more than -- what did we score? 31 points? 32 points? I hope we score more than 32 points. I don’t think 32 points is going to win a final four or state championship game so, hopefully, we can score better,” Miller said.

Up next was the 6A Regional Final (boy’s) between Scottsboro and Clay-Chalkville. Scottsboro caught fire early, with strong defense and some early buckets leading them on an 8-0 run. But Chalkville also had a run up its sleeve. Holding the Wildcats scoreless to end the first quarter, the Cougars would keep things close as they drained seven unanswered.

The back and forth affair continued as the teams went shot for shot, with the Cougs eventually rallying to tie things up at 33 in the third.

The Cougars would briefly grab a late lead on a Skyler Smith three-pointer (one of two shots he sunk), giving them a 41-40 lead, but those would be the final points for Chalkville as the Wildcats defense would hold them off -- moving on to the final four with a 48-41 victory.

BJ Harris led all scorers with 15 points.

Head coach Jason Bell said all the praise goes to his guys.

“They’re the ones that make the shots, they’re the ones that defend the good guards, the strong post inside. I’m proud of them, proud as I can be because I think they’re getting what they deserve, as hard as they work and I’m just glad to be along for the ride,” Bell said.
This will be Scottsboro’s first-ever trip to the state final four.

The girl’s action continued with Lauderdale County and Susan Moore for the 3A regional title.

A punch for punch game in the first half, the teams exchanged a consistent flow of three-pointers. Lauderdale’s Shila Marks would go three for three in the first half, eventually finishing four of five.

On the other end, Hallie Holmes and Kaitlyn Hill were draining them, too. Each finished with three.

Lauderdale County held a lead until the final second of the first half, when Lacey Floyd drained a buzzer-beater. The second half was not as kind to deep shooters. The Tigers, who had shot four of six in the first half, finished 6 of 15.

The team struggled to hit the important shots down the stretch and the Bulldogs were able to hold them off, advancing with a 63-54 win.

In the final game of the day, between Winfield and Danville (boy’s) for the 3A regional title, things started rough for Danville and stayed that way. The team trailed 21-10 after the first quarter.

Kohl Randolph was the only Danville player with more than 5 points -- he finished the game with 14.

Though things were close for parts of the first quarter, Winfield took off running and held a 20-point lead as the teams hit the locker rooms for the half. In the third, Danville was held to a single point and the Pirates -- with three players recording at least 15 points -- easily took this one 60 to 28, steamrolling their way into the final four.

Moving on to the final four, Hazel Green will face McGill-Toolen, Scottsboro will play Spanish Fort, Susan Moore will take on Prattville Christian Academy and Winfield will square off with Montgomery Catholic -- all of these games will be played on Mar. 1.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville/Redstone
Cloudy
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 61°
Muscle Shoals
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 59°
Huntsville/Madison
Cloudy
58° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 58°
Huntsville
Cloudy
59° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
Fort Payne
Cloudy
42° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 42°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 488973

Reported Deaths: 9660
CountyCasesDeaths
Jefferson703321342
Mobile35725716
Madison32088437
Tuscaloosa23913404
Montgomery22369481
Shelby21714209
Baldwin19554263
Lee14827147
Morgan13529243
Etowah13091309
Calhoun13063281
Marshall11197202
Houston10019255
Limestone9303130
Elmore9283179
Cullman8856176
St. Clair8747214
Lauderdale8541209
DeKalb8419173
Talladega7424161
Walker6466240
Jackson6450101
Autauga614384
Blount6058125
Colbert5973118
Coffee522299
Dale4606106
Russell400530
Franklin396575
Covington3918105
Chilton380096
Escambia375970
Tallapoosa3533138
Clarke342348
Dallas3385139
Chambers3382102
Pike292471
Lawrence280685
Marion277492
Winston244563
Marengo243454
Bibb243259
Geneva238168
Pickens223453
Barbour208450
Hale208064
Fayette198755
Butler194865
Henry181741
Cherokee175737
Monroe165538
Randolph161240
Washington155832
Crenshaw143052
Clay142554
Macon140344
Cleburne136139
Lamar130632
Lowndes130148
Wilcox120525
Bullock116033
Conecuh106423
Perry104927
Sumter98231
Greene86732
Coosa86323
Choctaw54723
Out of AL00
Unassigned00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Cases: 767315

Reported Deaths: 11198
CountyCasesDeaths
Shelby863831451
Davidson80598835
Knox45139569
Hamilton39899450
Rutherford37781371
Williamson24944202
Sumner21120312
Montgomery17171207
Out of TN1659390
Wilson16157208
Unassigned15617126
Sullivan14142273
Blount13905176
Bradley12699137
Washington12659231
Maury12124158
Sevier11870160
Putnam10525167
Madison10030225
Robertson8866117
Hamblen7936160
Anderson7874155
Greene7251144
Tipton688699
Coffee6254114
Gibson6166140
Dickson6118103
Cumberland6070117
Carter5922152
McMinn585589
Roane579995
Bedford5744117
Loudon561464
Jefferson5569116
Lawrence554080
Warren529475
Monroe524988
Dyer5221100
Hawkins517092
Franklin469983
Fayette463571
Obion435694
Rhea411272
Lincoln409861
Cocke395691
Marshall387754
Cheatham385143
Campbell377458
Weakley377459
Giles370495
Henderson360673
Carroll346580
Hardeman337563
Macon334873
White333765
Hardin329562
Lauderdale308842
Henry298274
Marion289144
Wayne286330
Scott284842
Overton283257
Claiborne271665
Haywood264159
McNairy264151
Hickman262339
DeKalb261547
Smith252236
Grainger240446
Trousdale237722
Fentress228244
Morgan228236
Johnson214337
Chester200446
Bledsoe197910
Crockett196746
Unicoi179047
Cannon173528
Polk173221
Union168030
Lake167326
Grundy165730
Sequatchie153627
Decatur153135
Humphreys151121
Benton149939
Lewis145724
Meigs125420
Jackson124633
Stewart123024
Clay106030
Perry102327
Houston102030
Moore93616
Van Buren79120
Pickett74623
Hancock49212

Most Popular Stories

Community Events